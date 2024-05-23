Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $176.96. 326,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,118. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

