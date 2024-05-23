IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.81. 81,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,032. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

