Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after acquiring an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

