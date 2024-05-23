Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 53 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,253. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $447.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $6,439,669. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

