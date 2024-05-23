Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.98

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 508511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

