Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 236,966 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,966 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

