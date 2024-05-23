Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 156,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 60,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
The firm has a market cap of C$86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
