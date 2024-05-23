Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 4.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 229,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 137,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.