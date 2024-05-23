MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
MGE Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
