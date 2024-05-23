D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 7,821 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

TJX opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.