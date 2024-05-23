Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 9,465,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 52,232,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

