King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 117,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

