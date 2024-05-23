Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.590 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Photronics has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

