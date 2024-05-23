Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,280. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

