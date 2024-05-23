Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,412,787. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

