Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $558,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 205,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 992,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,368. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

