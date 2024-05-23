3,043 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,387. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

