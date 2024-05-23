InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 98.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 26,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

