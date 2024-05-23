Prom (PROM) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $187.24 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.26 or 0.00015054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.70 or 0.99952673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011611 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00112983 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.69106069 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,092,406.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

