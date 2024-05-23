Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 53,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,667. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,358,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

