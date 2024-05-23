Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 14th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

PZA stock opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.10. The stock has a market cap of C$327.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

