Morgan Stanley Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $60.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.26.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 916,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,564. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

