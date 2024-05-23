Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,837. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -277.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,224 shares of company stock worth $56,918,238 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

