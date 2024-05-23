EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $546.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,734. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.04.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.