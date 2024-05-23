JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $655.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.73.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $390.20 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

