Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

