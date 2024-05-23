Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 241 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.08. 570,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

