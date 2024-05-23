Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.
Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
