Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.47. 439,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,396. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.