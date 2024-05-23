Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,366. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

