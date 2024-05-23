Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.00. 162,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,948. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

