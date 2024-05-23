Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.88. 35,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,005. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $344.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.35.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.