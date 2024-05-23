43,778 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 370,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,900. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

