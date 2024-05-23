Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.80. 179,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

