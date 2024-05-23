CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $404.80 and a 1 year high of $787.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $698.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

