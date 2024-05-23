Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,809,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,147. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

