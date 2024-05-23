Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,854. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

