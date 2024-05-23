Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 250 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Evergy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

