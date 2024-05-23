Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.60. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.