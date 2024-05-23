Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,311 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock traded up $9.23 on Thursday, reaching $902.17. 149,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $871.93 and a 200-day moving average of $790.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.31.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

