Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $259,967,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 99.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 262,801 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 236,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

