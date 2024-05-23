Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,533 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Timken worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 2.1 %

TKR stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 269,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,929. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

