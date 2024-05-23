Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $222.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

