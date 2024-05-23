Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROK traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.11. The stock had a trading volume of 276,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.24 and a 200 day moving average of $283.58. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

