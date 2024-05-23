Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

WMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $65.28. 4,584,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,252. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.