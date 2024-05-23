Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,926 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of Progyny worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 448,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

