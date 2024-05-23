Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 316.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $204,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,513. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,964 shares of company stock worth $5,751,634. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

