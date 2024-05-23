NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $104.73

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.73, but opened at $101.72. NetEase shares last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 285,276 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

