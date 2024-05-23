Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

