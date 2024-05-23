Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ituran Location and Control worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.4 %

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,978. The stock has a market cap of $534.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

